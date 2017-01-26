Watch Belfast artist paint impressive Game of Thrones street mural in three minutes

ALTHOUGH Kit Harrington hasn’t been seen in Belfast since last September his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow has become the subject of a Belfast based street artist’s new work.

The artist, who goes by the name of Visual Waste, painted a detailed portrayal of the programme’s King of the North in central Belfast.

According to Visual Waste, ake Dean Kane, the new piece took around two and a half hours to finish following three days of preparation.

Game of Thrones has become one of Northern Ireland’s biggest tourist attractions since it began in 2011 with this year set to see the return of filming for its new series, which is due for release in the summer.

Check out the video below: