Watch Belfast artist paint impressive Game of Thrones street mural in three minutes

January 26, 2017 By  James Cropper
Belfast-based artist Visual Waste while painting his new artwork entitled King of the North (Photo: Visual Waste)
Belfast-based artist Visual Waste while painting his new artwork entitled King of the North (Photo: Visual Waste)

ALTHOUGH Kit Harrington hasn’t been seen in Belfast since last September his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow has become the subject of a Belfast based street artist’s new work.

The artist, who goes by the name of Visual Waste, painted a detailed portrayal of the programme’s King of the North in central Belfast.

According to Visual Waste, ake Dean Kane, the new piece took around two and a half hours to finish following three days of preparation.

Game of Thrones has become one of Northern Ireland’s biggest tourist attractions since it began in 2011 with this year set to see the return of filming for its new series, which is due for release in the summer.

Check out the video below:

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

