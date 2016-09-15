London
WATCH: From Brolly to Bono, impressionist’s hilarious All-Ireland final preview

September 15, 2016 By  Irish Post

Conor McGregor is one of the many famous faces parodied
Conor McGregor is one of the many famous faces parodied [Image: YouTube]
IRISH impressionist Conor’s Sketches has released a hilarious video preview for the All-Ireland final, doing 30 amazing impressions in five minutes.

However it’s not just GAA personalities he’s parodying, with Taoiseach Enda Kenny and sporting stars including Roy Keane giving their views on the big game between Mayo and Dublin this Sunday.

The sound-a-like has his subjects’ personas down to a tee, be it Ger Loughnane’s “gutless” jibes or Rory McIlroy’s fence-sitting on his nationality.

There’s even a nod to Keane’s infamous spat with a reporter over his mobile going off in a press conference.

Also among the famous faces being mimicked is Des Cahill and some of his regular Sunday Game guests, Conor McGregor, Bono and President Michael D Higgins.

But as to the result itself? Well, Mayo fans can rest easy: “I can guarantee you, the people of Ireland, that Mayo will win this All-Ireland on Sunday.”

Mayo for Sam then!

Irish Post
