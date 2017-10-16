News

Watch: Dramatic footage shows Aer Lingus flight coming into rocky landing at Irish airport

October 16, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Dramatic footage has shown an Aer Lingus flight coming into a rocky landing at Dublin airport. (Picture: Seán Hassett/Facebook)

DRAMATIC footage has shown an Aer Lingus flight coming in to a rocky landing at an Irish airport. 

The footage, posted on social media by Irishman Seán Hassett, shows the landing of flight EI491 at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

The flight departed Faro airport in Portugal at 11.35 this morning and landed in Ireland at shortly before 2.30pm.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Hassett said: “My parents flight landing at Dublin Airport earlier. My heart was in my mouth watching it.

“Well done to the crew of EI491,” he said.

Watch the footage here…

 

My parents flight landing at Dublin Airport earlier, my heart was in my mouth watching it! Well done to the crew of EI491 #Ophelia

Posted by Seán Hassett on Monday, 16 October 2017

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

