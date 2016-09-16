WATCH: Dundalk keeper knocks out opponent Wuytens in shocking clash

AZ ALKMAAR striker Stijn Wuytens is thankfully up and about following his horrific clash with Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers that left him concussed.

The Dutch club tweeted last night to say that he was conscious and doing OK, before tweeting a picture of the player at the club’s training ground this morning.

UPDATE: Wuytens is op het AFAS Trainingscomplex. Hersenschudding valt mee. 👍🏼 #azdun pic.twitter.com/rjjrhdlmzT — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) September 16, 2016

Wuytens had bravely leapt for a long ball into the box on the hour mark but collided with onrushing keeper Rogers, before immediately collapsing the ground.

His heroics had given the home side the lead but his teammates looked in shock as he lay motionless on the floor.

Some of the Alkmaar players were in tears while Algeria winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh was substituted shortly afterwards looking distressed.

Wuytens received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital. It was later reported that the player had swallowed his tongue.

Stijn Wuytens swallowed his tongue after colliding with the Dundalk goalkeeper tonight. Thankfully the medical staff acted quickly. — Dutch Football (@football_oranje) September 15, 2016

Ten-men Dundalk salvaged a point in their first ever Europa League group stage game with a late header from Ciaran Kilduff.

The forward has been in the wars himself, having missed three months of this season with a broken back, which left him in a neck brace for 10 days.

Watch the shocking moment Gary Rogers accidentally collides with Stijn Wuytens:

Hopelijk komt het goed met Stijn Wuytens! De keeper lijkt tegen de slaap te slaan van de middenvelder. pic.twitter.com/33Pi5JS3Ln — De Scout (@DeScout16) September 15, 2016