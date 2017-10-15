Watch Hurricane Ophelia make its way towards Ireland in real time

SCHOOLS and homes across Ireland will be on lock down tomorrow as Hurricane Ophelia passes over the country.

All of the country is now on red alert with gusts of up to 130km per hour expected to hit.

If you want to track the storm in real time as it moves towards and over Ireland you can check out this website.

The red swirls of wind show where the storm is at its strongest.

Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon,” Met Éireann said.

” Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding. There is potential risk to lives.”

Counties Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford are braced for the worst of the storm as Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Dublin Airports is advising passengers to check with their airline with regards to flights, while the main ferry companies have cancelled crossings tomorrow due to rough seas.

Ophelia is expected to hit Kerry for heading northwards on Monday night, before moving towards Scotland.

There is also a status orange wind warning in place for the following counties: Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary.

*Updated to reflect Red Alert status issued for all of Ireland