WATCH: 'I can't tell my mam that my boyfriend's a Tan' – Irish woman's hilarious comedy song

WATCH: ‘I can’t tell my mam that my boyfriend’s a Tan’ – Irish woman’s hilarious comedy song

October 7, 2017 By  Irish Post

Can’t tell my mam that my boyfriend’s a tan

“The day I moved to #London everyone was saying their goodbyes, my dad came up and whispered into my ear ‘Whatever you do, don’t come home with an Englishman!’”
This #Irish woman’s and her British boyfriend have written a comedy song about their English/Irish relationship, and even better — it’s all for charity. Take a look…

Posted by The Irish Post on Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Got a great video to share? Email us now on editor@irishpost.co.uk

