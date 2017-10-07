WATCH: ‘I can’t tell my mam that my boyfriend’s a Tan’ – Irish woman’s hilarious comedy song

Can’t tell my mam that my boyfriend’s a tan
“The day I moved to #London everyone was saying their goodbyes, my dad came up and whispered into my ear ‘Whatever you do, don’t come home with an Englishman!’”
This #Irish woman’s and her British boyfriend have written a comedy song about their English/Irish relationship, and even better — it’s all for charity. Take a look…
Posted by The Irish Post on Wednesday, November 23, 2016
