WATCH: Ireland’s epic coast captured in beautiful short film

London-based Irish filmmaker James Alexander has made a short film dedicated to the rugged Antrim coastline and the thrill-seeking cliff divers who brave the Atlantic in all seasons.
Forever Roars the Vast Atlantic is narrated with a 200-year-old poem called Dunluce Castle by Edward Quillinan.
“I miss my hometown area quite a lot when I’m away,” Alexander, 25, told The Irish Post.
