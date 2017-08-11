Watch Irish fan’s catchy song backing Conor McGregor, which got the thumbs up from the fighter himself

AN IRISH fan has penned a musical tribute to Conor McGregor backing him to knock out Floyd Mayweather later this month.

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch for the August 26 clash in Las Vegas after an at times ill-tempered publicity tour with the MMA star and his boxing rival.

However Irish musician Mick Konstantin, armed with his ukulele, has lightened the mood with a catchy number titled There’s Only One Conor McGregor.

The singer/songwriter from Co. Kildare seems to be fairly confident of the Irishman’s chances, with the chorus: “There’s only one Conor McGregor, and there’s no fighter better / And he’s going to knock out Floyd Mayweather.”

Konstantin even manages to squeeze in a bit of Irish lingo, saying of the American boxer: “Mayweather, you’re old and you’re small / And the truth is that you’ll do feck all!”

The video has amassed more than 75,000 views on YouTube and the Irish fighter himself has given it the thumbs up.

Sharing the video on his official Facebook page, McGregor wrote: “What a song hahaha! Thank you so much for the support Mick Konstantin!”

You can check it out below