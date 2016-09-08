Irishman uses Snapchat face swap to record funny clip of how to make a great cup of tea

ONE Irishman has taken it upon himself to offer a hilarious tutorial video on how to make the perfect cup of tea.
Using Snapchat filters, Fred Stanley introduces the video by telling us how to make a ‘daycent cup of tae’.
Fred, A.K.A Brendan Hayes, uses 10 tea bags and 10 ladles of sugar to make a cuppa.
When not making funny Snapchats, Brendan Hayes, 37, works as a psychiatric nurse and part-time filmmaker in from Bantry in beautiful West Cork.
Using a DSLR canon camera, Mr Hayes posts parodies of his old Irish alter ego to his YouTube channel.
Catch the tutorial video here…
