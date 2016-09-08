London
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Irishman uses Snapchat face swap to record funny clip of how to make a great cup of tea

September 8, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Fred Stanley is a parody of many old Irish men you may have met in Ireland (Source Youtube)
ONE Irishman has taken it upon himself to offer a hilarious tutorial video on how to make the perfect cup of tea.

Using Snapchat filters, Fred Stanley introduces the video by telling us how to make a ‘daycent cup of tae’.

Fred, A.K.A Brendan Hayes, uses 10 tea bags and 10 ladles of sugar to make a cuppa.

When not making funny Snapchats, Brendan Hayes, 37, works as a psychiatric nurse and part-time filmmaker in from Bantry in beautiful West Cork.

Using a DSLR canon camera, Mr Hayes posts parodies of his old Irish alter ego to his YouTube channel.

Catch the tutorial video here…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

