London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Sport  |  WATCH: Keane shows no mercy playing against eight-year-old kids

WATCH: Keane shows no mercy playing against eight-year-old kids

September 16, 2016 By  Irish Post

Keane hit a brace against the kids [Image: Getty]
Keane hit a brace against the kids [Image: Getty]
ROBBIE KEANE has shown he’s still got it despite his retirement from international football with a brace and an assist in his latest game for LA Galaxy.

Ireland’s record scorer grabbed his first of the game after controlling a ball into the area from Steven Gerrard with his right foot before slotting past the keeper.

His second saw him pick the ball up just inside his own half, beat three challenges then leave the keeper on his backside before cockily stroking home.

It was men against boys.

Well, boys and girls actually.

Keano and Gerrard were taking on eight-year-olds for the LA Galaxy’s Ridiculous Soccer Challenge and Keane, ever the professional, showed no mercy.

To balance things up there were 25 kids against just Keane and Gerrard.

That said, the over-exuberant goal celebrations from the adults in their 3-2 win shows neither enjoys losing no matter who the opponent.

Watch the video here

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles – September MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

UCD Squad Training, The UCD Bowl, Dublin 22/7/2015.Dylan Watts.Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Recommended for you:
Leicester City sign Irish teenage prospect Dylan Watts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post