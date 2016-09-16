WATCH: Keane shows no mercy playing against eight-year-old kids

ROBBIE KEANE has shown he’s still got it despite his retirement from international football with a brace and an assist in his latest game for LA Galaxy.

Ireland’s record scorer grabbed his first of the game after controlling a ball into the area from Steven Gerrard with his right foot before slotting past the keeper.

His second saw him pick the ball up just inside his own half, beat three challenges then leave the keeper on his backside before cockily stroking home.

It was men against boys.

Well, boys and girls actually.

Keano and Gerrard were taking on eight-year-olds for the LA Galaxy’s Ridiculous Soccer Challenge and Keane, ever the professional, showed no mercy.

To balance things up there were 25 kids against just Keane and Gerrard.

That said, the over-exuberant goal celebrations from the adults in their 3-2 win shows neither enjoys losing no matter who the opponent.

Watch the video here