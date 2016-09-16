Watch: Knock Airport release Mayo homecoming video after 1989 All-Ireland final loss

MAYO will look to end 65 years of hurt this Sunday by winning the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 1951.

The Green and Red have been in seven finals since that success but have lost them all.

The first of those defeats was way back in 1989, when they were defeated by Cork 0-17 to 1-11.

This Sunday will be their eighth appearance in the showpiece event since their last victory.

Earlier this week, Knock Airport celebrated that 1989 team on their Facebook page with a special video that was shot at the homecoming celebrations, despite their loss.

The video was shot by Lynda Browne – her father Jimmy Browne was the Mayo captain in the All-Ireland final that year.

During the video, the Mayo team exit the plane they got from Dublin after the final and make their way over to the adoring fans.

They then head up for a special homecoming where speeches are made.

The video ends with a special ‘moonwalk’ by Mayo player Anthony Finnerty.

Watch the celebrations here