London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Sport  |  Watch: Knock Airport release Mayo homecoming video after 1989 All-Ireland final loss

Watch: Knock Airport release Mayo homecoming video after 1989 All-Ireland final loss

September 16, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
The 1989 Mayo team arriving to a heroes welcome in Knock Airport (Source Knock Airport)
The 1989 Mayo team arriving to a heroes’ welcome in Knock Airport (Source Knock Airport)

MAYO will look to end 65 years of hurt this Sunday by winning the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 1951.

The Green and Red have been in seven finals since that success but have lost them all.

The first of those defeats was way back in 1989, when they were defeated by Cork 0-17 to 1-11.

This Sunday will be their eighth appearance in the showpiece event since their last victory.

Earlier this week, Knock Airport celebrated that 1989 team on their Facebook page with a special video that was shot at the homecoming celebrations, despite their loss.

The video was shot by Lynda Browne – her father Jimmy Browne was the Mayo captain in the All-Ireland final that year.

During the video, the Mayo team exit the plane they got from Dublin after the final and make their way over to the adoring fans.

They then head up for a special homecoming where speeches are made.

The video ends with a special ‘moonwalk’ by Mayo player Anthony Finnerty.

Watch the celebrations here

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Toureen Mangan Recruitment MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Green Property Men's Irish Open 19/7/2011 Sam Barry Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Recommended for you:
Wimbledon: What life is like for an Irish professional tennis player

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post