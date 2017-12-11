London
0°
clear sky
humidity: 98%
wind: 5m/s NNW
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
Life & Style

Watch these Mayo kids react brilliantly to hearing their school is closed due to snow

December 11, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The kids reacting to the news that their school was closed. (Picture: YouTube)

WE can all relate to the feeling of pure ecstasy when finding out school (and work) is closed due to the snow.

A father of two from Mayo decided to take the delivery of such news into his own hands and devised a very special way to tell them the good news.

Danny McDonagh from Louisburgh, Co. Mayo created a fake news report for his son and daughter to inform them that their school was closed.

More Life & Style:

Danny built the suspense perfectly by listing all other schools in the area first and leaving his kids school until very last.

Watch 10-year-old Ciara and 6-year-old Ruairi react to the brilliant news brought upon by the snowy conditions.

featuredIrelandMayosnow
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Take a look inside the 250-year-old Buckingham Palace-inspired Irish castle on sale in rural Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post