Watch these Mayo kids react brilliantly to hearing their school is closed due to snow

WE can all relate to the feeling of pure ecstasy when finding out school (and work) is closed due to the snow.

A father of two from Mayo decided to take the delivery of such news into his own hands and devised a very special way to tell them the good news.

Danny McDonagh from Louisburgh, Co. Mayo created a fake news report for his son and daughter to inform them that their school was closed.

Danny built the suspense perfectly by listing all other schools in the area first and leaving his kids school until very last.

Watch 10-year-old Ciara and 6-year-old Ruairi react to the brilliant news brought upon by the snowy conditions.