Miserable Irish caller leaves RTÉ 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott and his listeners in a rage

August 25, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Eoghan McDermott was left ENRAGED by the caller into his show last week (Source 2FM)
RTÉ 2FM may have found the most miserable Leaving Certicate student in Ireland.

A young man called Kev called The Eoghan McDermott Show last Thursday and got cranky when his slot was pushed back.

As a form of reconciliation with angry Kev, Eoghan McDermott called him up on air and tried to win him around, offering him free tickets to a gig by Irish band Hermitage Green.

Kev was underwhelmed by the offer, to say the least.

The unperturbed Leaving Cert student talked down the prospect of seeing popular band Hermitage Green, saying his true love in life is farming and silage.

Eoghan McDermott called Kev back on Friday to try and cheer him up.

McDermott also called one of the band members from Hermitage Green and a particular favorite of Kev’s, Marty Mone who has an album called Hit the Diff.

Dan Murphy from the band Hermitage Green made the charitable offer of sending a chauffeur to pick up Kev and promised him he’d enjoy the gig.

Marty Mone offered Kev tickets to his gig too.

How did Kev take the offer? He wasn’t too bothered really.

Take a listen….is this the most unenthusiastic Irishman ever? 

Can you take any more? 

 

