Robbie Keane offers some fatherly advice in carpool interview with his son

September 21, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Robbie and his Robert Junior have father son chat on a drive around LA (Source Facebook)
ROBBIE Keane teamed up with his son for an exclusive chat about his career to date in a series run by his American football team LA Galaxy.

Uploading the chat to Facebook, Robbie drives around Los Angeles with son Robert Junior as Robert questions his dad over his career to date.

The kind of questions he asks his father include who his best friend in football is, what is it like to score and his favourite ever goal scored for the Galaxy.

Robbie doesn’t shy away and responds in good detail as we get a unique insight into the former Republic of Ireland captain’s personality.

Watch the video below

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

