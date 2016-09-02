Watch: Robbie Keane belts out Green Fields of France at his retirement party

London
September 2, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Robbie steps up to the plate and sings a song at his retirement party (Source Facebook)
Robbie steps up to the plate and sings a song at his retirement party (Picture: Facebook)

ROBBIE KEANE hung up his Ireland jersey for good on Wednesday and celebrated by grabbing a microphone to belt out ‘The Green Fields of France’. 

The striker played 60 minutes and scored for Ireland in a 4-0 friendly win against Oman before an emotional post-match goodbye.

The former Ireland captain then invited friends and family to a retirement party at House Bar in Dublin, as well as folk singer George Murphy for a sing song.

Keane stepped up to the mic and with the help of Murphy belted out the very famous Irish tune.

Robbie wasn’t the only Keane that was in the spotlight this week after his son Hudson tried to steal his moment by grabbing the microphone during the post-match interview.

