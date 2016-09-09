Athlone GAA captain belts out ‘Let it Go’ in a hilarious video at lip sync battle fundraiser

ATHLONE GAA senior football captain Noel Mulligan and teammates Eoin Maher and Eoin Jordan have become a viral hit after performing ‘Let it Go’ from the Disney film the Frozen.

The video was part of a Lip Sync Battle during a fundraiser night for the GAA club, as organising committee member Cora O’Rourke told The Irish Post.

“We decided about four months ago that we needed to run a major fundraiser for our local club, Athlone GAA,” she said.

“So we got in touch with a company that we had heard of through the grapevine called Lip Sync Battle Ireland.

“The premise is pretty similar to fundraisers like Strictly Come Dancing, but a little bit more comedic. A lot of the adults bought into it straight away, but there had to be a little bit of persuasion with the senior footballers and the senior girls team. Eventually they bought into it.”

It was the performance of Frozen classic ‘Let it Go’ that caught the eye though.

Mrs O’Rourke added: “Frozen came about when I approached the senior football captain, after they had won the senior county final last year he sang that song in our clubhouse. So I knew he knew it.

“Initially he said ‘no way’ but after getting in two other lads, Eoin Maher and Eoin Jordan, they agreed to do it and so they rehearsed and rehearsed.”

Noel was Elsa, Eoin Maher was simply just snow and Eoin Jordan played Olaf.

The trio didn’t win on the night though, despite picking up a perfect score.

“I don’t know how the winner was chosen but I definitely think they were the popular vote,” Laughed Mrs O’Rourke.

Catch the performance here

To see more LipSync Ireland videos click here