WATCH: Sky Sports News anchor drops “All-England” clanger after Dublin v Mayo game

OVER two years since Sky Sports started broadcasting GAA, it seems their dedicated news channel still can’t quite get to grips with the ‘All-Ireland’ concept.

Although their match-day coverage with high profile pundits like Jim McGuinness and Jamesie O’Connor has generally been well received, their news anchors continue to let the side down.

Clare Tomlinson is the latest to make a GAA gaffe, referring to Sunday’s draw between Dublin and Mayo as the “All-England final” during a brief report on the biggest game of the Croke Park calendar.

To be fair to Ms Tomlinson, she has probably been led astray by colleagues who have dropped similar clangers before her, not once, but twice.

Have a look at Sky Sports News’ latest ‘All-England’ blunder below