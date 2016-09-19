London
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
WATCH: Sky Sports News anchor drops "All-England" clanger after Dublin v Mayo game

WATCH: Sky Sports News anchor drops “All-England” clanger after Dublin v Mayo game

September 19, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

Sky Sports News presenter Claire [Picture source: YouTube]
Sky Sports News presenter Claire Tomlinson [Picture source: YouTube]
OVER two years since Sky Sports started broadcasting GAA, it seems their dedicated news channel still can’t quite get to grips with the ‘All-Ireland’ concept.

Although their match-day coverage with high profile pundits like Jim McGuinness and Jamesie O’Connor has generally been well received, their news anchors continue to let the side down.

Clare Tomlinson is the latest to make a GAA gaffe, referring to Sunday’s draw between Dublin and Mayo as the “All-England final” during a brief report on the biggest game of the Croke Park calendar.

To be fair to Ms Tomlinson, she has probably been led astray by colleagues who have dropped similar clangers before her, not once, but twice.

Have a look at Sky Sports News’ latest ‘All-England’ blunder below

Jamie Casey
ABOUT 

Jamie Casey is Sports Editor of The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @jamiecasey37

castlecloghamwallsfeat

