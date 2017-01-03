London
Watch the moment a driver narrowly misses a collision after driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway in Northern Ireland

January 3, 2017 By  Reporter

WATCH the terrifying moment this driver avoids a head-on collision after driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway.

The 19-second clip posted by the Facebook group named Idiot Drivers Northern Ireland shows a car driving on the wrong side of the dual carriageway on the A4 between Ballygawley and Dungannon at around midday last Sunday.

The camera-phone footage shows the car driving the wrong way on the opposite side of the dual carriageway with cars driving head on towards the vehicle.

Admin of the online group Cillian Connolly said “It is shocking footage that someone can even manage that on a well signed road.”

The Facebook group is dedicated to shaming the worst drivers in Northern Ireland and has a host of pictures of poor parking and other bad driving etiquette.

The Irish Post contacted the PSNI for comment.

Watch the footage below as the driver goes the wrong way on a busy dual carriageway…

 

 

 

