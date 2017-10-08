WATCH: Weird and wonderful Ireland, from UFOs to fairy trees

What do opera singing dogs, weather forecasting goats, the seventh son of a seventh son, a fairy tree, a hunt for monsters in the lakes of Connemara, a UFO in Mullinahone and magician priest who balances his niece on a sword all have in common? They are all among the oddities captured on camera in Ireland over the decades. Take a look…
(Video courtesy of RTÉ Archives' Weird and Wonderful collection)
Posted by The Irish Post on Monday, December 5, 2016
