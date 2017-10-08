London
13°
broken clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 4m/s W
H 13 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  Life & Style  |  WATCH: Weird and wonderful Ireland, from UFOs to fairy trees

WATCH: Weird and wonderful Ireland, from UFOs to fairy trees

October 8, 2017 By  Irish Post

Weird and wonderful Ireland

What do opera singing dogs, weather forecasting goats, the seventh son of a seventh son, a fairy tree, a hunt for monsters in the lakes of Connemara, a UFO in Mullinahone and magician priest who balances his niece on a sword all have in common? They are all among the oddities captured on camera in Ireland over the decades. Take a look…
(Video courtesy of RTÉ Archives' Weird and Wonderful collection)

Posted by The Irish Post on Monday, December 5, 2016

Got a great video to share? Email us now on editor@irishpost.co.uk

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Clayton Hotels MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Primark finally settles how its name should be pronounced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post