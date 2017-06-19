Waterford Airport announce three new routes to Britain after a year without commercial flights

WATERFORD Airport has announced three new services to Britain after more than a year without commercial flights.

The airport ceased commercial traffic in June last year after Belgian airline VLM Airlines – which operated 12 weekly flights to London Luton – filed for bankruptcy.

But Waterford Airport has now announced the resumption of scheduled services to no less than three British cities, beginning on July 24 with an inaugural service to London Luton at 7.15am.

The services to Manchester and Birmingham and London Luton will use a Saab 340 aircraft based at the airport. Prices will start from €79 (£69) each way.

The routes will be operated by Aer Southeast, a new Irish aviation start-up with registered offices at Waterford Airport.

Bookings can be made for London Luton via Waterford Airport’s website (flywaterford.com) and aersoutheast.com from 9am on June 20.

Bookings for Manchester and Birmingham will be available shortly.

There will be six flights a week to London Luton, three flights to Manchester and three flights to Birmingham.

We are delighted to announce the resumption of scheduled services to three cities in Britain from July 24 operated by Aer Southeast. pic.twitter.com/0Ib4UMbZWV — WaterfordAirport (@WATairport) June 19, 2017

Waterford Airport had previously struggled to find replacement services – partly due to the shortness of its runway length.

Corporate jets, leisure aircraft and flight training aircraft – as well as Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 177 – continued to use the airport in the meantime.

“We have had detailed discussions with a number of parties since the loss of scheduled services in June last year, but we were very impressed with the aviation experience of the consortium and their commitment to this project,” said Desmond O’Flynn, CEO at the airport.

“We look forward to working closely with SkyTruckers, as once again regular and sustainable air links to key cities in the UK are operated over the coming months and years.”

The news of resumed services has been welcomed by Fáilte Ireland as a boost to tourism to Ireland’s Ancient East tourist region.

Jenny de Saulles, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East, said: “Waterford is an important part of our Ireland’s Ancient East brand and any additional access into the south east is to be welcomed.

“We look forward to welcoming many visitors on these new routes.”