Uniform Education Banner
Watering hole – as Laois is hit by severe rainfall, locals enjoy a pint in flooded pub

November 23, 2017 By  Irish Post
(Images: iStock)

LARGE parts of Laois may have been struck by severe floods over the last 24 hours, but it wasn’t enough to deter some residents from going for a pint.

Mountmellick seemed to bear the brunt of the onslaught, with Laois County Council reporting on Wednesday afternoon that 21 families were evacuated from the town and traffic asked to steer clear.

But as most residents sought refuge somewhere safer and drier, a few hardy souls decided to brave it out – in a local pub.

More News:

TV3 weather reporter Deric Ó hArtigáin shared a snap on Twitter of patrons sitting at the bar in Dowling’s pub in the town.

Seemingly unconcerned by the water pooling around their chairs, the patrons carry on drinking their pints without a care in the world.

“Only in Ireland,” wrote Ó hArtigáin, “bar floods and they’re still supping.”

Meanwhile one user replied by posting a similar image, purported to be of drinkers in a flooded Cork bar in the 1950s.

Both generations certainly know how to make the best out of a bad situation!

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

