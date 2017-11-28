Waterways Ireland employee tragically dies while working on Leitrim canal

The Shannon-Erne waterway in Co. Leitrim. (Picture: Getty Images)

A tragic workplace incident has taken the life of an Irishman in his 50’s.

A Waterways Ireland worker has tragically lost his life following a workplace incident while carrying out his duties on the Shannon Erne Canal in Co. Leitrim.

The man has been named locally as 50-year-old Patrick Moffatt who has been described by those who knew him as a ‘quiet gentleman’ and an ‘esteemed colleague’.

He is believed to have been examining a lock on the waterway near the village of Kilarcan when his wife contacted gardai after she grew increasingly concerned when he did not return home on Sunday evening.

The man’s body was found at the canal at 10 pm on Sunday night. It is believed Mr. Moffatt was wearing a life-jacket when he was found.

His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The Health and Safety Authority examined the area yesterday and launched their investigation into the death.

Waterways Ireland offered its sympathy to Mr. Moffatt’s loved ones and friends but has not made any statement on the incident yet.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire said: “It’s tragic news for any family to have to take. The thoughts of the community are with them. The family would be well-known. He’d be a quiet gentleman.

“There are a lot of family connections locally and people are very shocked that such a thing could happen.

“I would like to express my sympathies of the community to the family.”