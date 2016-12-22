‘We are deeply shocked by this loss’ – Death of London Irish business man Brendan Riney

MUCH respected London Irish business man Brendan Riney has died unexpectedly.

The Kerry man passed away on December 18, aged 83.

Mr Riney, who was from Kenmare in Co. Kerry, was the founder of JB Riney & Co Ltd, one of Brttain’s leading civil engineering companies.

He first came to England in 1947 aged 13.

In October of this year, Mr Riney was awarded the title of London Kerry Person of the Year at the Clayton Crown hotel in Cricklewood.

At the time he said: “I am very proud of my Kerry background especially my roots in Kenmare.

“I will do my best in my role as Kerry Person of the Year and very much look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Mr Riney, who was also a member of the Institute of Directors, was awarded an MBE in 2012 from Prince Charles in recognition of his work setting up Mudchute City Farm.

Set on 32 acres of land on the Isle of Dogs in east London, the Mudchute is a community charity with a working farm, stables, a children’s nursery and a wide range of education activities.

Mr Riney explained his role at the time: “I have helped out over the last 25 years in converting this wasteland into what it is today — a farm where coach-loads of kids come to visit from all over London.

“I’m a local contractor and I do a lot of work for Tower Hamlets Council.

“It’s only right and proper to give a little bit back to the community.

“I didn’t set out to get an honour – it was the last thing on my mind.”

Mr Riney was also a benefactor to the Repton Boxing Club, in Cheshire Street, Bethnal Green.

Speaking about Mr Riney, Danny O’Sullivan, Kerry Association London Chairman, said: “I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Brendan’s wife Anne, the Riney family and to all of those who work for him, on behalf of myself, my wife Sheila, our family and the Kerry Association London.

“Family and friends on both sides of the Irish Sea are deeply shocked by this loss. ”

Brendan Riney’s funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

If you would like to pay tribute to Brendan Riney please do so in the comments section below or by emailing [email protected]