Weather warning in place in 20 Irish counties as temperatures set to plummet to -4 degrees

December 27, 2017 By  Irish Post
Snowfall earlier this month at The Rock of Dunamase in Co. Laois. Further snow and ice warnings are in place tonight (Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A STATUS yellow weather warning is in place for 20 Irish counties as Ireland prepares for freezing temperatures overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a snow and ice warning for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Ireland’s National Meteorological Service said that there will be snowfall of up to 3cm, especially on high ground, tonight.

More News:

Widespread severe frost is also expected with ice on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures are set to plummet to -3 or -4 degrees.

“Rain in the south and southwest will spread to all areas overnight, and as it meets the cold conditions in Ulster and Leinster the rain will turn readily to sleet and snow,” Met Éireann said.

Weather forecasters also predict unsettled conditions for next week.

The AA Roadwatch is reporting icy and snowy conditions in many parts of the country.

They have advised the following: “Slow down and leave yourself more time to get to your destination.

“Use major routes where possible as these are more likely to be gritted than secondary routes.”

In Mayo and Roscommon Gardaí are reporting ice and slushy conditions on the N5 Longford/Castlebar Road, particularly between Ballaghaderreen and Charlestown near Carracastle.

There are also reports of icy roads in Cavan, Meath – especially on the Trim/Longwood Road – and Sligo where conditions are slippery along the N17 Galway/Sligo Road particularly near Achonry, north of Tobercurry.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

