‘Wee angel’ – Tributes to little Irish boy, 4, who drowned in fish pond on Halloween night

TOUCHING tributes have been paid to a young Irish boy who drowned in a fish pond while celebrating Halloween with his mam and dad.

Jack Irvine, 4, was discovered unconscious in water by his parents on Tuesday night after he went missing for a short time in Crumlin, Co. Antrim.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9pm and the youngster was transferred to Antrim Area Hospital.

Tragically, Jack could not be resuscitated and later passed away.

Friends of the Irvine family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the tragic four-year-old, as well as distraught parents Eddie and Karen.

One wrote: “Jack was a loving happy little boy who had so much to live for.

“We hope and pray that Karen, Eddie and the boys will be comforted by their loved ones at this sad time to help them try get over this tragic ordeal.

“Little Jack loved school and his friends, every morning he was skipping down the road to go play with his wee friends in his pre-school of Crumlin Integrated where he will also be sadly missed by all.”

Another described Jack as a “wee angel”, saying: “I can’t imagine what youse are going through right now, my thoughts and prayers are with you.”

While another post read: “I’m so sorry to hear about your wee Jack. My heart is broken for you. I will pray for you all”.

Police confirmed that Jack’s death was not being treated as suspicious and that a post-mortem examination has been carried out.

The schoolboy’s funeral will take place later today at St Joseph’s Church, Glenavy before burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Irvine family have asked for any donations, if desired, to be made to the Tiny Life Northern Ireland charity.