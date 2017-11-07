Welsh Labour politician found dead after being suspended over sexual harassment accusations

A SENIOR Welsh Labour politician has been found dead shortly after being accused of sexual harassment in the recent scandal sweeping British politics.

Carl Sargeant, 49, who was removed from his cabinet position as secretary for communities and children on Saturday, was found dead at his home this morning.

Mr Sargeant represented the Alyn & Deeside constituency in North Wales.

North Wales Police said: “We are investigating an incident at an address in Connah’s Quay.

“There are no further details available at present.”

I’m deeply shocked to hear of the terrible news about Carl Sargeant. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with his family and friends. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 7, 2017

Police were called to the property at approximately 11.30am.

In a recent statement on Twitter, Sargeant said: “I met with the First Minister today and he informed me allegations had been made about my personal conduct, which was shocking and distressing to me.

“The details of the allegations have yet to be disclosed to me.”

My thoughts and prayers are with Carl Sargeant’s family right now. They have asked for privacy. I hope the media respect their wishes. — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) November 7, 2017

In a statement, Mr Sargeant’s family said they were “devastated beyond words” at the loss of “the glue that bound us together” while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described his death as “terrible and deeply shocking news”.

His family’s statement said: “Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend. He wasn’t simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together. He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much.

“He was the most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend. We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him. We are in shock and grief. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”