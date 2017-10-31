London
West of Ireland hotel closes until further notice after guest’s sudden death

October 31, 2017 By  Irish Post
The Connemara Lake Hotel in Galway

A HOTEL in the West of Ireland has confirmed it has closed until further notice following the sudden death of a guest.

The Connemara Lake Hotel issued a statement on its website confirming the tragic news.

It read:

The Connemara Lake Hotel confirms that a guest tragically passed away while staying in the Hotel over the weekend. The Hotel is closed until further notice while an investigation takes place by the Garda Síochána.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, their family and friends.

October 31st 2017

Gardaí, assisted by the fire brigade, were called to the scene.

An investigation is now being carried out following the woman’s death in the hotel, which is located in the town centre of Oughterard in Co. Galway.

The deceased woman, 64, is believed to be originally from the Cork area.

Gardaí said the result of a post-mortem examination – taking place at University Hospital Galway today – will determine the direction of their investigation.

They have also requested assistance from the Health and Safety Authority.

 Two more guests from the hotel presented at the emergency department in University Hospital Galway feeling unwell and have undergone tests, RTE reports.
Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

