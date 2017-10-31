West of Ireland hotel closes until further notice after guest’s sudden death

A HOTEL in the West of Ireland has confirmed it has closed until further notice following the sudden death of a guest.
The Connemara Lake Hotel issued a statement on its website confirming the tragic news.
It read:
More News:
The Connemara Lake Hotel confirms that a guest tragically passed away while staying in the Hotel over the weekend. The Hotel is closed until further notice while an investigation takes place by the Garda Síochána.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, their family and friends.
October 31st 2017
Gardaí, assisted by the fire brigade, were called to the scene.
An investigation is now being carried out following the woman’s death in the hotel, which is located in the town centre of Oughterard in Co. Galway.
The deceased woman, 64, is believed to be originally from the Cork area.
Investigation under way into woman’s death at Galway hotel https://t.co/BXeKAD7ULqpic.twitter.com/eLj4rjaViv
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) 31 October 2017
Gardaí said the result of a post-mortem examination – taking place at University Hospital Galway today – will determine the direction of their investigation.
They have also requested assistance from the Health and Safety Authority.
Leave a Reply