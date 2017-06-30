From Westport to Dungarvan: These are the 20 most charming towns in Ireland

THE Emerald Isle has no shortage of charismatic locations – from the rugged coastal communities along the Wild Atlantic Way to the picturesque rural towns of the midlands.
According to TravelMag.com – who have compiled a list of the 20 most charming towns in Ireland – the ‘charm’ of an Irish town lies not only in its people but in its streets, pubs and architecture too.
The opinions of 300 writers, photographers and selected travel professionals were sought to name their favourite Irish towns – so you can be sure it’s a fairly comprehensive list.
Towns of all sizes were considered, but Ireland’s main five cities (Dublin, Galway, Cork, Waterford and Limerick) were excluded, as were the many villages of the Emerald Isle – beautiful as they may be.
These are the 20 most charming towns in Ireland, according to TravelMag…
Leave a Reply