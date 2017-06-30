London
Waxy’s June
From Westport to Dungarvan: These are the 20 most charming towns in Ireland

From Westport to Dungarvan: These are the 20 most charming towns in Ireland

June 30, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Colourful Cobh in Co. Cork. (Picture: iStock)

THE Emerald Isle has no shortage of charismatic locations – from the rugged coastal communities along the Wild Atlantic Way to the picturesque rural towns of the midlands.

According to TravelMag.com – who have compiled a list of the 20 most charming towns in Ireland – the ‘charm’ of an Irish town lies not only in its people but in its streets, pubs and architecture too.

The opinions of 300 writers, photographers and selected travel professionals were sought to name their favourite Irish towns – so you can be sure it’s a fairly comprehensive list.

Towns of all sizes were considered, but Ireland’s main five cities (Dublin, Galway, Cork, Waterford and Limerick) were excluded, as were the many villages of the Emerald Isle – beautiful as they may be.

These are the 20 most charming towns in Ireland, according to TravelMag…

Adare, Co. Limerick

A post shared by Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) on

Ardara, Co. Donegal

Aughrim, Co. Wicklow

Birr, Co. Offaly

Bruff, Co. Limerick

A post shared by OrlitaMaria (@orlitamaria) on

Carlingford, Co. Louth

Clifden, Co. Galway

Cobh, Co. Cork

A post shared by Sandra Siroy (@chouchouline76) on

Dalkey, Co. Dublin

A post shared by David Walsh (@steppenwolf.84) on

Dingle, Co. Kerry

Donegal, Co. Donegal

Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Kenmare, Co. Kerry

A post shared by Victoria (@edencottageyarns) on

Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Killarney, Co. Kerry

A post shared by MIM.BUND (@mim_bund) on

Kinsale, Co. Cork

A post shared by Maurine Tahar (@maurinetahar) on

Lismore, Co. Waterford

A post shared by Una O’Kane (@unanichathain) on

Malahide, Co. Dublin

A post shared by Nicole Heuser (@nicole_heuser) on

Oughterard, Co. Galway

A post shared by Brendan (@galwayviewfinder) on

Westport, Co. Mayo

A post shared by Nicole Weeber (@wicoleneeber) on

K&D Joinery

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

