Whoops! Tesco removes Irish Christmas cards from stores after embarrassing language gaffe

TESCO have removed a series of Irish Christmas cards after an embarrassing language gaffe – the cards didn’t make sense.
The error was pointed out by Twitter user @Lukeronie.
The cards read, ‘Leis an dá de tu’ which literally means ‘with both of you.’
Inside, the message reads ‘le smaointe ar leith de bhéirt agaibh ages is mean leis teo do shéasúr na Nollag,’ meaning ‘with specific ideas of both of you and warmest wishes for Christmas season.’
A spokeswoman for Tesco Ireland has apologised that their Irish “isn’t up to scratch”.
“We are really sorry our Irish isn’t up to scratch. We have removed all these cards from our stores and will be working on improving our Irish in the new year.”
Tesco also supplied their statement in Irish.
“Tá fíor-bhrón orainn nach bhfuil ár Gaeilge sách maith. Bhain muid na cartaí uilig seo ó ár siopaí agus beidh muid ag obair ar feabhas a chur ar ár gcuid Gaeilge san athbhliain.”
siobhan kellyDecember 23, 2016 at 11:36 am
Tesco this has happened a few times now - how embarrassing. Stop using Google Translate. And I have previously worked for you for 5years and you couldnt even message me to ask me the correct Irish to use in your Greeting Cards. Fleunt Irish Speaker not Google Translate. You are very much an English Company, stop attempting to make products Irish, Scottish, Welsh......Tesco next time just ask the expert fluent former employee's that you took for granted.