London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Whoops! Tesco removes Irish Christmas cards from stores after embarrassing language gaffe

Whoops! Tesco removes Irish Christmas cards from stores after embarrassing language gaffe

December 20, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Picture: @Lukeronie/Twitter)
What the Tesco card said (Picture: @Lukeronie/Twitter)

TESCO have removed a series of Irish Christmas cards after an embarrassing language gaffe – the cards didn’t make sense.  

The error was pointed out by Twitter user @Lukeronie.

The cards read, ‘Leis an dá de tu’ which literally means ‘with both of you.’

Inside, the message reads ‘le smaointe ar leith de bhéirt agaibh ages is mean leis teo do shéasúr na Nollag,’ meaning ‘with specific ideas of both of you and warmest wishes for Christmas season.’

(Picture: @Lukeronie/Twitter)
(Picture: @Lukeronie/Twitter)
tescochristmascard420-f
(Picture: @Lukeronie/Twitter)

A spokeswoman for Tesco Ireland has apologised that their Irish “isn’t up to scratch”.

“We are really sorry our Irish isn’t up to scratch. We have removed all these cards from our stores and will be working on improving our Irish in the new year.”

Tesco also supplied their statement in Irish.

“Tá fíor-bhrón orainn nach bhfuil ár Gaeilge sách maith. Bhain muid na cartaí uilig seo ó ár siopaí agus beidh muid ag obair ar feabhas a chur ar ár gcuid Gaeilge san athbhliain.”

Do you know what these cards should say? Let us know in the comments below… 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Safetech MPU – December

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

ronnie_o_f

Recommended for you:
Ronnie O’Sullivan takes hysterical tumble while trying out virtual reality snooker

One comment on “Whoops! Tesco removes Irish Christmas cards from stores after embarrassing language gaffe”

  1. siobhan kelly
    December 23, 2016 at 11:36 am
    Reply

    Tesco this has happened a few times now - how embarrassing. Stop using Google Translate. And I have previously worked for you for 5years and you couldnt even message me to ask me the correct Irish to use in your Greeting Cards. Fleunt Irish Speaker not Google Translate. You are very much an English Company, stop attempting to make products Irish, Scottish, Welsh......Tesco next time just ask the expert fluent former employee's that you took for granted.

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post