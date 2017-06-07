Widespread condemnation of vandalism attack on mosque in Ireland

THERE has been widespread condemnation of an attack on a mosque in Ireland, which saw windows smashed.



The act of vandalism occurred at about 11pm on Monday, May 29, during Ramadan nightfall prayers at the Masjid Maryam Mosque, in Ballybrit, Co. Galway.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as a case of criminal damage and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The mosque’s Imam, Ibrahim Noonan, believes it was a targeted incident after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday evening.

“We had a look at the cameras. You can see them clearly picking up the stones. These are adults, these aren’t children. This was definitely an attack based on what’s going on in London,” he told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

Masjid Maryam Galway Mosque attacked while we were praying smashed windows pic.twitter.com/mh3Q9Oi3od — Imam Ibrahim Noonan (@ImamNoonan) June 5, 2017

“When the news was breaking that the suspect had been in Ireland… there was quite a lot of discussion in the mosque about ‘will there be a backlash?’”

Atheist Ireland has condemned those behind the attack calling it “immoral and senseless”.

In a statement issued by the organisation, they said people must “stand together” in promoting peace and tolerance.

Church of Ireland and Atheist Ireland in solidarity with Ahmadi Muslims today, after attack on Galway Mosque pic.twitter.com/km7BjOPNto — Atheist Ireland (@atheistie) June 6, 2017

Irish social campaigner Ruairí McKiernan said he was sorry to see “the cycle of hate and violence spreading to Ireland”.

“It is urgent that we invest in peace-building & dialogue,” he said.

Meanwhile, a solidarity event was held at the mosque on Tuesday evening, with messages of good will left for worshippers.

Humbled to see the support of Irish people in general and Galwegians in particular after the Galway Mosque was attacked last night. pic.twitter.com/ZyV3k3ZzHk — daniyal daud (@danialdaud007) June 6, 2017

One note read: “We live just down the road, and we heard what happened to your windows. We’re sorry you had to go through that, in the middle of prayers no less.

“You’re as much a part of our community as anyone else.”

Sergeant Peadar Ryan of the Galway Garda division told Galway Bay FM that the area’s Muslim community did not deserve to be targeted.

He added that gardaí are determined to find those responsible.

He told the public that members of Galway’s Muslim community are “not your enemies”.