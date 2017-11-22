London
Widespread flooding and road closures in Ireland as torrential rain falls overnight

November 22, 2017 By  Ryan Price
One of several road closures across the country. (Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade)

EXTREME weather conditions have caused major disruptions in Ireland. 

A yellow alert weather warning remains in place following torrential rainfall resulting in severe flooding and major road closures across the country.

Met Eireann is predicting 40mm of rainfall today and dramatic drops in temperature  in Munster and Leinster with the possibility of snow on high ground.

More News:

The reinforcement of the warning comes after a night of heavy rainfall caused major disurptions this morning with road closures all over the country.

A number of crashes have been reported this morning including on the M50 northbound, the M1 southbound and on the Dublin/Blessington road.

Stillorgan road, Clontarf Road and Infirmary Road near Phoenix Park are all impassable due to flooding and commuters are being warned of heavy delays on several routes.

Elsewhere, dangerous road conditions were reported in the Ballyheigue, Ballyduff and Causeway areas of Kerry, while spot flooding was reported across other parts of the county.

Parts of Cork city and county, Tipperary, Kildare, Waterford and Offaly all suffered major disruptions as a result of the extreme weather.

Met Eireann predicts temperatures will plummet to 0-3 degrees celsius tonight with rainfall expected to last until 9pm.


