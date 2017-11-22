Widespread flooding and road closures in Ireland as torrential rain falls overnight

EXTREME weather conditions have caused major disruptions in Ireland.

A yellow alert weather warning remains in place following torrential rainfall resulting in severe flooding and major road closures across the country.

Met Eireann is predicting 40mm of rainfall today and dramatic drops in temperature in Munster and Leinster with the possibility of snow on high ground.

The reinforcement of the warning comes after a night of heavy rainfall caused major disurptions this morning with road closures all over the country.

A number of crashes have been reported this morning including on the M50 northbound, the M1 southbound and on the Dublin/Blessington road.

Stillorgan road, Clontarf Road and Infirmary Road near Phoenix Park are all impassable due to flooding and commuters are being warned of heavy delays on several routes.

We have a unit from Phibsboro on Infirmary Road originally at an RTC. The road is currently closed due to #flooding. pic.twitter.com/aXRKlMggXT — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 22, 2017

Earlier the @M50Dublin was temporarily closed NB at Jct 6 Blanchardstown, due to an RTC. 1 to hospital. Blancharstown and Tallaght attended. Road now open. pic.twitter.com/IEsbO1jBC7 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 22, 2017

Elsewhere, dangerous road conditions were reported in the Ballyheigue, Ballyduff and Causeway areas of Kerry, while spot flooding was reported across other parts of the county.

Parts of Cork city and county, Tipperary, Kildare, Waterford and Offaly all suffered major disruptions as a result of the extreme weather.

#KERRY Especially wet road conditions around Ballyheigue, Ballyduff and Causeway, with spot flooding in parts. Take caution. https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

#DUBLIN M50 is down to 1 lane n/bound between J6 Blanchardstown & J5 Finglas due to a crash. Traffic using left lane only. https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

#KILDARE Heavy surface water on all routes around Clane, including on the Kilcock/Naas Rd (R407) and the Celbridge/Allenwood Rd (R403). https://t.co/pdsEzKbsHZ — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

#WATERFORD Flooding on Kilmeaden/Carrick-on-Suir Rd (R680) at Pouldrews bends, north of the N25 jct. https://t.co/pdsEzKbsHZ — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

Met Eireann predicts temperatures will plummet to 0-3 degrees celsius tonight with rainfall expected to last until 9pm.