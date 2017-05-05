Wild fire burns for 32 hours across 4,000 acres in west of Ireland

INCREDIBLE aerial drone footage of a 32 hour wildfire in the west of Ireland has revealed the extent of the 4,000 acre blaze.

The fire started late on Wednesday afternoon, May 3, near Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, over the Slishwhood and Killerry mountains.

All four units, with 42 personnel, of the Sligo Fire Service and the Sligo Coast Guard attended the blaze, which came under control late last night, after burning for 32 hours.

Tom Kilfeather, director of services at Sligo County Council, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that while there are pockets still smouldering, there is no immediate threat.

“The incident was closed last night at around 10.30pm, after a 32 hour incident on site.

“There are still pockets of small fires smouldering, and Sligo County Council have advised the fire fight mobilisation centre that if concerned members of the public do ring in, these pockets pose a minimum threat.

“However, if there’s a threat to life or property, we will mobilise appliances again,” he said.

Mr Kilfeather also said that while they don’t believe the fire was started maliciously, he warned that the public should act responsibility when disposing of anything that could ignite a fire.

“As the weather forecast is extremely good into next week, we would be concerned that there might be an escalation of it again,” he said.

“Although we have no reason to believe this fire was malicious, a carelessly disregarded cigarette or other ignition source can quickly escalate into a devastating fire in an outstanding area of natural beauty in Sligo.”

The immensity of the blaze was captured by a drone spanning the length of the ridge by Adam Ripon, and posted on YouTube.

Watch the incredible footage of the gorse fire in Sligo here…