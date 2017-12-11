London
News

‘They will be greatly missed but we are left with wonderful memories’ – Tribute to family of four killed in car crash

December 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The funerals for the tragic family of four will take place later today.

THE relatives of a Irish-American family of four who were killed in a car crash in Co Wexford have paid tribute to them in an emotional statement. 

The Alexander family, Doug Snr, Lily and their sons Doug Jnr and Stephen, had travelled from Illinois in the US to attend the funeral of Mrs Alexander’s sister Winnie Keevey.

However, the family of four were involved in a crash with a lorry on the N25 New Ross to Wexford road as they made their way to the wake.



All four family members were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the Keevey, Ryan and Alexander families said: “It is with great sorrow that our family and friends unite – across the Atlantic Ocean – to mourn the passing of Lily, Doug, Steven and Doug Jnr Alexander.

“They were generous, loving and fun.

The four family members were pronounced dead at the scene. (Picture: RTÉ)

“As well as their love for the family in America, they opened their hearts and homes to all who travelled from here in Ireland to visit with them.

“They greatly enjoyed their regular trips to Ireland, with their final trip here to say farewell to Lily’s sister, Winnie. May she too Rest In Peace.

“They will be greatly missed but we are left with wonderful memories of great times spent together both here and in Oak Lawn, USA.

“Our whole family appreciates all of the kind words and support which we have received, and we ask for privacy as we grieve at this sad time.

“Our family deeply appreciates the work of all first responders and the ongoing assistance of civil and community services. Our deep gratitude goes to the local parish and Church community. We thank you all.

“Our family asks that the media respects our need for privacy at this time.”

Lily and Doug Alexander leave behind their daughter Debbie, Lily’s brother Matt Ryan Snr. in Ireland and sister Rita in the US, as well as Doug’s brother Sandy and sister Daisy, who are both in Ireland.

They will also be missed by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family ‘in Ireland, the USA and across the world,’ the family said.

Their funeral will take place later today at St Mary’s Church in Cushinstown, Co Wexford.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

