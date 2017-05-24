WIN a pair of tickets to see Irish County singer Nathan Carter live at the London Palladium

THE Irish Post has 10 pairs of tickets to give away to see Nathan Carter on Sunday, May 28 at the London Palladium.

Nathan Carter is a sensation!

In Ireland he outsold One Direction, Pharrell Williams and Michael Buble, and became the first Country act to reach number one in the Irish charts in 2013 after Garth Brooks, six years before.

The Liverpool-born singer is an exciting feature on the British Country scene, and once again tops the Irish charts with his fifth album Where I Wanna Be, which features his unique blend of Celtic, Country and pop!

Nathan has an exclusive message for Irish Post readers…

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

In which city was Nathan Carter born?

a) Liverpool

b) Birmingham

c) London

Send your answer along with your full name, postal address and contact telephone number to:

Nathan Carter Competition

The Irish Post

88 Fenchurch Street

London EC3M 4BY

or email to competitions@irishpost.co.uk with ‘Nathan Carter Competition’ in the subject line.

The closing date is 12pm on Friday, May 26.

*Terms and conditions apply. Management’s decision is final,