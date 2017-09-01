London
Win a pair of tickets to watch Barbican’s mesmerising Woyzeck in Winter

September 1, 2017 By  Irish Post
Patrick O’Kane and Camille O’Sullivan star in Woyzeck in Winter (Picture: Patrick Redmond)

Brought to you by Barbican

Woyzeck in Winter, 13–16 September
Barbican

‘A dazzling achievement’ (Sunday Independent)

‘Büchner’s dramatic masterpiece Woyzeck is interwoven with songs from Schubert’s Winterreise to form ‘a pioneering piece of music-theatre’ (★★★★ Guardian)

THE central roles are played by mesmerising Irish performers Patrick O’Kane and Camille O’Sullivan.

Exploiting the uncanny similarities between these two dark masterworks, Dublin-based director Conall Morrison draws on Schubert’s extraordinary music to illuminate the inner landscape of Woyzeck’s tortured mind.

With the startling story set amid a terrain of broken pianos, vivid scenes flow seamlessly into songs, now translated into English, revealing their potent passion.

The cast also includes Stephen Brennan, Rosaleen Linehan and Barry McGovern, outstanding actor-singers who have appeared previously at the Barbican.

Scroll down to see how you can win tickets

Win a pair of tickets to watch this mesmerising show on Saturday, September 16 at 2.30 or 7.45pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Where is Woyzeck in Winter running from September 13-16?

Send your answer along with your full name, postal address and contact telephone number to:

Barbican Competition

The Irish Post

88 Fenchurch Street

London EC3M 4BY

or email to competitions@irishpost.co.uk with ‘Barbican Competition’ in the subject line.

To buy tickets to Woyzeck in Winter, click here

The closing date is Thursday, September 14.

Terms and conditions apply. Competition winner must provide valid email address for correspondence related to the prize within 24 hours.

Ticket prize of two tickets is only valid on Saturday 16 September at 2.30 or 7.45pm. Proof of ID may be required. Tickets are non-transferrable.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

