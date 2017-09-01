Win a pair of tickets to watch Barbican’s mesmerising Woyzeck in Winter

Brought to you by Barbican

‘A dazzling achievement’ (Sunday Independent)

‘Büchner’s dramatic masterpiece Woyzeck is interwoven with songs from Schubert’s Winterreise to form ‘a pioneering piece of music-theatre’ (★★★★ Guardian)

THE central roles are played by mesmerising Irish performers Patrick O’Kane and Camille O’Sullivan.

Exploiting the uncanny similarities between these two dark masterworks, Dublin-based director Conall Morrison draws on Schubert’s extraordinary music to illuminate the inner landscape of Woyzeck’s tortured mind.

With the startling story set amid a terrain of broken pianos, vivid scenes flow seamlessly into songs, now translated into English, revealing their potent passion.

The cast also includes Stephen Brennan, Rosaleen Linehan and Barry McGovern, outstanding actor-singers who have appeared previously at the Barbican.

