Win €500 and a trip to Listowel Writers’ Week in Ireland in The Irish Post’s creative writing competition

HAVE you got a story to tell?

The Irish Post, has teamed up with Aer Lingus and Budget Car Hire Ireland, to launch the 2017 Creative Writing Competition in association with Listowel Writers’ Week.

We are looking for an original short story, poem or piece of writing with an Irish theme of up to 1,000 words.

The winner will receive a trip to the prestigious Listowel Writers’ Week in Co. Kerry, which takes place May 31 – June 4 plus €500 in prize money.

The winner could find yourself side-by-side with one of the many authors and writers taking part in this year’s festival from Colm Tóibín, Sebastian Barry and Graham Norton to Lisa McInerney, Sigrid Rausin, Liz Nugent, Fergal Keane, Paul Howard and many, many more.

The winning piece of work will also be published in The Irish Post and the official Listowel Writers’ Week brochure.

How to enter:

Entries, no more than 1,000 words, should be emailed to [email protected] with ‘Listowel Writers’ Week’ in the subject line

Typed entries can also be sent to Listowel Writers’ Week Competition, The Irish Post, 88 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 4BY

Remember to include the title of your story/poem, your name, address, email and telephone number

Closing date for entries is midnight on Friday, March 3

This competition is open only to residents in Britain

Terms and Conditions:

Entries, which must be no more than 1,000 words and have an Irish theme, cannot have been previously published

All entries must be typed

Please retain a copy, as entries will not be returned

Please submit your name and contact details on a separate sheet. The entrant’s identity must not appear on the competition entry

Entries may be in Irish or in English / Is féidir iontrálacha a bheith i mBéarla nó i nGaeilge

An unlimited number of entries per person may be submitted for The Irish Post Creative Writing Competition

The judges verdict is final and no correspondence shall be entered into regarding individual competition entries

Winners only will be notified

The winner’s prize includes accomodation in Listowel during the festival (terms and ocnditions apply), return flights for two from London to Shannon courtesy of Aer Lingus* and car hire from Budget Car Rental Ireland* (terms and conditions apply). No cash alternatives will be offered in lieu of these, any other expenses must be covered by the winner themselves

The Irish Post and Listowel Writers’ Week are not responsible for any costs incurred

Awards may not be presented where an appropriate standard is not achieved

Listowel Writers’ Week reserves the right to withhold or to publish winning entries in the publication Winners’ Anthology 2017

About Listowel Writer’s Week:

Listowel Writers’ Week is an internationally acclaimed literary festival devoted to bringing together writers and audiences at unique and innovative events in the historic and intimate surroundings of Listowel, Co. Kerry.

For more details about this year’s festival click HERE

Our competition partners:

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4-Star airline, operates more than 30 routes between Ireland and UK across its mainline and Aer Lingus Regional services with fares from Britain to Ireland starting from just £19.99 one-way.

Now flying to 11 destinations in North America including Los Angeles, Miami, Washington and Toronto, Aer Lingus connects up to 16 key UK airports to North America with a seamless transfer at Dublin airport where guests can enjoy the benefits of preclearing US immigration before they step on board their flight, avoiding lengthy delays upon arrival into the States.

Fares from Britain to North America start from £229 each-way.

Visit HERE for more information



Budget Car Rental Ireland

Budget Car Rental Ireland offer low cost car hire at 14 locations throughout Ireland including all major airports and city centres.

Operating as a franchise of the global Budget brand, customers know to expect friendly and efficient customer service and great cars provided at the right price.

Budget has a full range of manual and automatic cars available for hire. We have a nationwide network of offices including Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast.

For great value car hire rates click HERE

Prize is a mid-size car from May 31 – June 4. Insurance is included but optional extras and fuel must be covered by driver. Full Terms & Conditions apply, see here. Winner is advised to read these before travelling and familiarise themselves with licence requirements.