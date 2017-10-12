Uncertainty ahead as Hurricane Ophelia storms through Atlantic towards Ireland

WEATHER authorities have warned of uncertain weather next week as Hurricane Ophelia storms through the Atlantic towards Ireland and Britain.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office in Britain have said that while winds and rains are expected, it’s uncertain what form the Hurricane will take.

Hurricane Ophelia is currently moving through open waters in the Atlantic to the west of the Azores.

While some parts of Ireland and Britain will experience unusually warm weather for the season through Saturday and Sunday, winds and rain are to set in by Sunday evening.

Aiden McGivern from the Met Office said: “During Friday, Saturday and Sunday Ophelia will move very quickly northwards past Portugal heading to the British Isles.

“This is a highly unusual track for a hurricane to take, but not unheard of. In 2006, Hurricane Gordon brought some very wet and windy weather to to the western parts of Britain as an ex-hurricane, and that’s why we’re concerned about Ophelia.

“At the start of next week, winds and rain are on the way, but it’s at this point it becomes very uncertain of the exact track Ophelia will take.

“Although Ophelia is unlikely to still be a hurricane at that stage having left tropical waters behind, it will be an ex-hurricane, but the speed of moving northwards and the fact it’s moving over relatively warm seas means it will still hold a lot of rain and wind.”

Met Éireann have said that light rains will contain on Ireland’s southern coasts, but clear spells will develop widespread for a time with some light southerly winds.

A cloudy day ahead for a Saturday with rains along the west coast, but brighter spells in the afternoon with winds remaining moderate, and temperatures across the country will be ‘higher than usual’ for this time of year, possibly reaching 20 degrees with long spells of sunshine in places.

For Sunday, Ireland will see further outbreaks of rain for most places with fresh winds, becoming light overnight with rain set to continue.

However, looking ahead to the possible effects of Hurricane Ophelia, the Irish weather authority said: “Current indications suggest a stormy day for Monday is possible, but uncertainty on the detail remains, due to the nature of the track of the Atlantic storm system.

“The situation will be monitored throughout the weekend but at the moment it looks like it will be a windy day with further spells of rain.”