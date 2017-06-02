Wine and water three times the price on Ryanair and Aer Lingus compared to the supermarket cost

PASSENGERS travelling with two Irish airlines shell out three times the supermarket cost on drinks and snacks, a new survey claims.

New research conducted by Kayak.ie revealed that in-flight prices can be over 1,100 per cent higher than what the supermarket charges.

Their comparison of Ryanair and Aer Lingus found price increases on basic snacks and refreshments, with both carriers charging up to €3.00 (£2.60) for a coffee.

The most extreme case is bottled water, with a 500ml bottle of still water costing over three times as much in the skies as in the supermarket.

Next up is wine, with a 187.5 ml bottle of wine costing passengers up to €6.00 (£5.25) on board compared to just €2.19 (£1.91) at the till.

Ryanair was found to be the most expensive airline of the two when it comes to on-board snacks, with Aer Lingus charging more for beverages.

When asked to comment on the survey, Ryanair pointed to its low cost fares adding: “Customers are free to buy our on-board snacks or bring their own if they so wish.

“Either way, everybody saves time and money flying with Ryanair as we continue to lower the cost of air travel for our 130m customers.”

Meanwhile Aer Lingus said its onboard Bia range was competitively priced in comparison with other airlines.

“Aer Lingus offers a wide range of snacks and drinks available on board our flights as part of the Bia range which heroes many popular Irish products. The Bia range is competitively priced when compared with competing airlines,” a spokesperson said.

“While we aim to offer our guests great value on board there are higher costs associated with the provision of food and drinks in the air versus on the ground and comparisons with supermarket prices are not really relevant.”

Suzanne Perry, Kayak’s travel expert said: “Airlines are providing service when it comes to serving food and drinks on board, which accounts for some of the mark-ups that we can observe – so they will argue that their prices are comparable to a coffee shop, bar or restaurant.

“However, the airline mark-ups on bottled water seem particularly steep since travellers are unable to bring liquids of over 100ml through airport security and will therefore need to purchase drinks in the departure lounge or on-board.

Ms Perry advised passengers travelling with the airlines this summer to make the most of free drinking water fountains found in most terminals.

“Planning ahead by bringing an empty water bottle through security could help make some savings,” she added.

Here’s how things compare…