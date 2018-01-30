The winner of Ireland’s €4.4m Lotto jackpot has finally come forward

THE lucky winner of a €4.4 million (£3.9m) Lotto jackpot sold in Co. Donegal over a fortnight ago has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford on Saturday, January 13.

Lotto HQ has made numerous appeals for the country’s newest millionaire to come forward this month, but it appears they’ve finally been found.

“We can confirm that we have been contacted by the ticket holder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number 6.

Last week, another lucky Donegal man came forward to claim €283,274 (£250,000) after matching five numbers in the same draw.

The man in his 20s bought his ticket at G & S Supermarket, Church Road in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal.