Witness describes ‘sheer panic’ after finding man ablaze on street

A MAN HAS died from his injuries after being found on fire in the street.

The victim, who has not been named, was discovered by emergency services at around 8pm on Thanet Road in Hull on Wednesday, December 27.

He died later despite medical treatment at the scene, Humberside Police said.

It is not known if the man set fire to himself, or whether it was caused by other means, but police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

One man who saw the man ablaze on the street and rushed to help said: “I felt sheer panic and just rushed over to help.

“Some other people were already there, but it just felt like the whole street was in a panic.

“There were some women going round to get buckets of water to chuck over him, but I have done first aid before and I knew that would be bad for his skin, so me and another bloke tried to roll him on the ground to put the fire out.

“Then we started doing compressions on him until the ambulance arrived.”

“I just keep seeing his face,” he told the Hull Daily Mail.

“I couldn’t go to work today. I keep thinking about what happened.”

Detective Superintendent Dave Wood said: “We were called to reports of a man who was on fire on Thanet Road in Hull just after 8pm on December 27.

“The ambulance and the fire service were already in attendance at the scene.

“The man had suffered serious burns in the isolated incident. He was given emergency treatment but he sadly died.

“No one else was injured, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.