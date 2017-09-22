London
Woman charged with murder after badly burned body found in south west London

Woman charged with murder after badly burned body found in south west London

September 22, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Alleged former partner of Irish popstar amongst two people charged with murder in Britain. (Picture: Met Police)

THE ALLEGED former partner of an Irish popstar is amongst two people charged with murder who will appear in court in London today. 

Police were called to a residential address at Wimbledon Park Road, SW18 at shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 20, following reports of a fire and a person deceased.

A body was found at the scene but was too badly burned to establish the gender and age, Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Sabrina Kouider, 34, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, both of Pulborough Road SW18, were charged with the murder of an unknown person.

It’s reported by the Daily Mail that Kouider is the former partner of Mark Walton, a founding member of Irish boyband Boyzone.

A Dublin native, Mr Walton is an international music producer and a judge on Vietnam’s Pop Idol.

The Irish Post has contacted Mr Walton for comment.

Kouider and Medouni will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later today.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist police should call the incident room on 020 8721 4843 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also tweet information to police direct via @MetCC

Erica Doyle Higgins
