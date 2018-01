A YOUNG WOMAN has been killed after a collision.

A woman, believed to have been 19 years of age has died after a crash on Co. Antrim.

In the area of Toomebridge, the woman was hit by a van which was operated by a 21-year-old man,

The collision is believed to have occurred at 3:40am on Saturday morning and the woman died as a result of the impact.

The man was rushed to hospital and is currently in a critical condition as a result of his injuries.