Woman dies after being struck by train in Ireland

A woman in her 30’s was killed today when she was struck by a train in the Raheny area of Dublin.
The incident occurred shortly after 3pm in the vicinity of Raheny DART station.
Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene.
Afternoon and evening services have been severely disrupted and Irish Rail has advised customers that Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets following the tragic incident.
Update: Serious disruption to services following incident at Raheny, Emergency services on-site, DARTs operating between G'stones/Clontarf Rd only. Northern Commuter operating Howth Jct./Drogheda, bus transfers operating Connolly/Drogheda.
— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 20, 2017
In a statement the company said:
“Customers are advised that the disruptions are on-going and line between Howth Junction and Clontarf will be closed until further notice.
“DARTs operating between Greystones and Clontarf Rd, Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets
“Northern Commuters operating between Howth Junction and Drogheda
“Bus transfers in operation between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda for Enterprise services.”
Whether or not the incident was an accident has not yet been made clear.
