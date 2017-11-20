London
12°
light intensity drizzle
humidity: 87%
wind: 7m/s WSW
H 13 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Woman dies after being struck by train in Ireland

November 20, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The incident happened shortly after 3pm this afternoon. (Picture: Getty Images)

A woman in her 30’s was killed today when she was struck by a train in the Raheny area of Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm in the vicinity of Raheny DART station.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene.

More News:

Afternoon and evening services have been severely disrupted and Irish Rail has advised customers that Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets following the tragic incident.

In a statement the company said:

“Customers are advised that the disruptions are on-going and line between Howth Junction and Clontarf will be closed until further notice.

“DARTs operating between Greystones and Clontarf Rd, Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets

“Northern Commuters operating between Howth Junction and Drogheda

“Bus transfers in operation between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda for Enterprise services.”

Whether or not the incident was an accident has not yet been made clear.

DeathdublinfeaturedIrelandtrain

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Ireland’s unluckiest criminal? Man arrested after robbing shop with armed Gardaí inside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post