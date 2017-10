A WOMAN has died in rural Ireland after her car was struck by a falling tree.

The death of the woman near Aglish in Co Waterford is the first fatality of Storm Ophelia.

According to RTÉ, a section of a tree fell on her car this morning.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say conditions in the area are treacherous.

Motorists are urged not to travel anywhere unless it is an emergency.