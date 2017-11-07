Woman forces plane to divert flight following discovery of husband’s cheating

FINDING out your partner is cheating on you has to be one of the worst things to ever happen to a person.

Imagine that situation but somehow infinitely worse – as you’re on the way to a holiday and onboard a plane.

One woman was placed in that exact sticky situation while flying from Doha to Bali on a Qatar Airways flight with her husband and child. Onboard the flight from Qatar, as the man slept, his wife took the opportunity to unlock his phone and uncovering his extramarital affair with another woman. His wife’s ability for spying and acting like a sleuth is evidently on borderline dangerous levels, as she used his sleeping hand to swipe the locked screen as he was resting.

Understandably incensed by her discovery of her husband’s affair, the woman began to attack her husband physically, to the point where cabin crew were obligated to intervene but were unable to calm the frenzied woman. As the fight and commotion erupted on the plane, disturbing other passengers and even the pilots in the cockpit, pilots were forced to make a flight diversion to Chennai, a city in the south of India.

According to RTÉ, an airport official confirmed that the family were removed from the plane and forced to continue their journeys without the aid of Qatar Airways “The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken.”