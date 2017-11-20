London
10°
light rain
humidity: 81%
wind: 7m/s WSW
H 13 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Woman found gagged, bound and stabbed to death in London home was Irish mother-of-one

November 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Cathy Burke, 55, was found dead in north London on Thursday after she was ‘bound, gagged and stabbed’ in her own home.

A WOMAN discovered bound, gagged and stabbed to death in a north London home last week has been named locally as Irish mother-of-one Cathy Burke.

Ms Burke, 55, was found dead by police at a property in Muswell Hill on Thursday evening after neighbours raised concerns about her wellbeing.

The retired civil servant moved to London from Galway as a teenager and had lived in the Muswell Hill area for around 20 years.

More News:

Neighbours have paid tribute to the well-liked West of Ireland native, describing her as a “lovely person”.

Local resident James McDermott told BBC News last night that Ms Burke, who had been living alone since her son went to university, was a “real character” and “so funny”.

He said: “Everybody is in total shock and everyone is a bit nervous as well”.

Neighbour Adrienne Graney said she couldn’t “believe this could happen around here – we’re all shocked”.

She added that Ms Burke had lived on the street for 14 years and would be “so sadly missed”.

Ms Burke moved to Britain from Galway as a teenager and had lived on Hill Road, Muswell Hill for 14 years (Picture: Google Maps)

Neighbours put a ladder against the front wall of Ms Burke’s terraced home to see if she was inside before police arrived at the property on Thursday.

A post mortem has established a provisional cause of death from stabbing injuries.

Police launched a murder investigation at the weekend as forensic investigators continue to examine the home.

A spokesperson said: “A murder investigation has been launched following the suspicious death of a woman in Muswell Hill.

“At 7.03pm on Thursday, 16 November, police were called to concerns for the wellbeing of a resident at an address in Hill Road. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

“The body of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found inside the property.

“At this early stage, the death is being treated as suspicious.

“Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244, or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

No one has so far been arrested. Enquiries are continuing this week.

featuredGalwayIrish in BritainIrishwomanLondonmurderMuswell HillStabbing

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Six people in hospital after car hits pedestrians in Dublin city centre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post