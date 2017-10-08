London
Woman killed, two injured, in overnight crash in Ireland

October 8, 2017 By  Irish Post

 

A WOMAN in her twenties has died in a collision in Co. Fermanagh.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 7.

Another man and woman, also believed to be in their twenties, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

PSNI Inspector Marie Stinton said: “The one vehicle crash happened on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before midnight.

“Another woman and a man, both also believed to be in their twenties, were taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious.

“The Newbridge Road remains closed and is likely to remain so for some time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1852 07/10/17.

Irish Post
