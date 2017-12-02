Woman left in critical condition overnight after incident on Irish motorway

The M1 motorway in Co. Louth was closed following a collision.

A woman in her 60s is fighting for her life in hospital after a crash near Castlebellingham last night.

Gardaí are currently examining the scene of the incident and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

The AA Roadwatch Twitter account advised followers yesterday evening: “The M1 Dublin/Belfast Road northbound is now closed from J15 Castlebellingham due to an incident.

“Follow diversions that are in place.”

The road has since been reopened however there has been no update on the woman involved in the crash.