A WOMAN has lost her fight for life following a collision with a truck on a rural Irish road.

The collision happened on the Newtown Road in Celbridge Co Kildare on December 28.

The driver of the car, a 36 year old woman was seriously injured in the collision and was being treated at Naas General Hospital.

However, she was pronounced dead at the hospital last night.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.