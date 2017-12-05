Woman scarred for life after acid attack in Dublin may have been ‘targeted’ by love triangle rival

A WOMAN who suffered horrific injuries in a Dublin acid attack may have been targeted over her involvement in a “tangled” relationship, according to Gardaí.

The 32-year-old – who is a Chinese national – had a caustic substance poured over her face in Blackrock at around 10pm on Friday night.

The victim was walking home from work in an area close to Merrion Woods and Seamount Apartments near Stillorgan Road when a man wearing a balaclava dragged her into an alley.

The man proceeded to pull her to the ground and pour acid over her face and hands, before fleeing the scene.

The woman was rushed to hospital with a number of devastating injuries which have been described as “life-changing”.

Another woman is being treated as a potential suspect in the case and may have “orchestrated” the revenge attack, which could be the first of its kind in Ireland.

Detectives are investigating whether the male attacker had been hired and have not ruled out third-party involvement, with officers confident that the ambush was not random and was linked to a possible “tangled relationship”.

Gardaí stopped a man near to the scene who denied any involvement in the attack and no arrests have yet been made, according to the Irish Independent.

“This unfortunate woman is still undergoing extensive treatment to severe injuries to her eyes and left hand,” a source told the newspaper.

“She has suffered life-changing injuries. Her injuries are absolutely horrific.”

Gardaí at Blackrock are investigating the incident and have urged anybody with information to contact them on 1800 666 111.